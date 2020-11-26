News Americas, TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020: Just in time for the busiest shopping day of the year, Royalton Luxury Resorts is unveiling incredible Black Friday savings with rooms starting as low as $68 per person, per night* at select Royalton Luxury Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Resorts and Mystique by Royalton Resorts located throughout the Caribbean. These unbelievable deals will start Nov. 27 and run through Nov. 30, 2020, offering multiple chances for travelers to book a four-night dream getaway at the price of only three.

Black Friday Sale: Available for all customers.

The Deal : Pay for 3 Nights, Stay for 4 Nights

: Pay for 3 Nights, Stay for 4 Nights The Discount : 25% off best available rate

: 25% off best available rate Booking Window : Nov. 27-29, 2020

: Nov. 27-29, 2020 Travel Window: Nov. 27, 2020 – Dec. 23, 2021

Cyber Monday Sale: Available for all customers.

The Deal : Pay for 3 Nights, Stay for 4 Nights

: Pay for 3 Nights, Stay for 4 Nights The Discount : 25% off best available rate

: 25% off best available rate Booking Window : Nov. 30, 2020

: Nov. 30, 2020 Travel Window: Nov. 27, 2020 – Dec. 23, 2021

Set in some of the most sought-after vacation destinations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Jamaica, Antigua and Grenada, Royalton Luxury Resorts offer something for every traveler. Guests can look forward to experiencing Royalton’s All-In Luxury® promise which boasts an array of world-class, all-inclusive features, including All-In Connectivity™ for free Wi-Fi resort-wide, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ playing the most important games and events, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining and lavish suites complete with the premium, handcrafted DreamBed.

Couples and friend groups seeking an adults only escape can choose from one of Royalton’s adults-only sub-brands – including Hideaway at Royalton and Royalton CHIC. Hideaway offers a ‘resort-within-a-resort’ style getaway at select Royalton properties, delivering exclusive pool and beach areas, specialty restaurants and preferred accommodations, in addition to full access to the amenities and facilities at the wider Royalton resort. Stylish lifestyle resorts situated on the beachfronts of Cancun and Punta Cana, Royalton CHIC offers guests aged 18+ Royalton’s All-In Luxury® features with a fresh twist, perfect for guests in search of an all-inclusive social-vacation experience.

Whether traveling with the whole family or treating that special someone to a romantic retreat for two, vacationers looking to enjoy a luxury getaway for less are encouraged to secure these incredible savings before the sale ends on Nov. 30, 2020.

*Prices vary by property and reflect a per person, per night rate. For a full list of pricing and resort details, see below.

Dominican Republic

Rates start at $68 at Royalton Punta Cana with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

Rates start at $68 at Royalton Splash Punta Cana with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

Rates start at $74 at Royalton Bavaro with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

Rates start at $79 at Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

Rates start at $86 at Royalton CHIC Punta Cana with travel from Jan. 29, 2021 – Dec. 23, 2021

Mexico

Rates start at $95 at Royalton Riviera Cancun with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

Rates start at $100 at Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

Rates start at $100 at Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

Rates start at $154 at Mystique Holbox by Royalton with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

Grenada

Rates start at $147 at Royalton Grenada with travel from Jan. 29, 2021 – Dec. 23, 2021

Jamaica

Rates start at $84 at Royalton White Sands with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

Rates start at $95 at Royalton Negril with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

Rates start at $105 at Royalton Blue Waters with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

Rates start at $110 at Hideaway at Royalton Negril with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

St. Lucia

Rates start at $116 at Mystique St Lucia by Royalton with travel from Dec. 3, 2020 – Dec. 23, 2021

Rates start at $152 at Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

Rates start at $147 at Royalton Saint Lucia with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

Antigua

Rates start at $152 at Royalton Antigua with travel from now – Dec. 23, 2021

To learn more or to book your all-inclusive vacation, visit www.royaltonresorts.com or contact your Travel Agent.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 45 properties, exceeding 15,000 rooms in ten countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adult-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish lifestyle resorts, Royalton CHIC, located in the Caribbean’s best beachfront locales. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril provides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, featuring a popular kids club with famous themed characters, Toopy & Binoo™, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music and sports. Mystique by Royalton, a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com.