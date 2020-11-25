News Americas, NY, NY, Weds. Nov. 25, 2020: If you are visualizing Caribbean islands as depicted in the movies and mainstream media, you are mistaken. While you are planning your next trip to one of the underrated islands around the Caribbean, you are likely missing out on a few of the spots that you otherwise would have enjoyed.

There are places across the Caribbean that offers beautiful surroundings, and pleasant temperatures to make your holidays amazing. Exploring these hidden gems for spending a soothing holiday in any of these underrated spots in the Caribbean. But with the Covid-19 pandemic going on, you need to follow certain precautionary travel rules to reach these islands.

St. Croix

If you know about the U.S Virgin Islands, you likely know about the popular islands there, but St. Croix is one of the underrated of them all. But, if you are someone who enjoys water sports and resorts and the basic beauty of the beaches, you are going to love spending your time on St. Croix. There are several historic resorts and family college suites that make this a worthy spot to visit.

Covid-19 Measures

Every person aged five and above travelling to St.Croix island needs to use the USVI Travel Screening Portal. Along with that, they are also required to submit a COVID-19 test result before their travel plan. This is to avoid delayed health screenings, processing delays, and/or mandatory self-quarantine.

Andros Island

When talking about the Caribbean, you have probably heard of the Bahamas but Andros Island in the Bahamas is quite underrated. From beautiful beachfront cabins to the secluded spots for kids, this island is popular for several things, a communal dining room being another hit. This is a perfect spot for a quick getaway that allows you to enjoy a life without the hustle of wifi and phones. You just get to be there and enjoy your own company.

Covid-19 Measures:

Everyone entering the Bahamas are required to get their Covid-19 test done at least 1 to 3 days before their visit. If the test is older than 5 days, the entry will be denied. Other than that you also need to fill out an online Health Visa application and upload your negative test result to the website.

Bonaire

One of the most underrated spots, Bonaire has a lot to offer its visitors. It is a perfect spot for family vacations and allows you to learn diving and the accessory water sports that you enjoy. It has spots for carnivals and horseback riding that further allows you to experience more than what you’d dream of. The small resorts around the spot are also breathtaking and make up for a must-have visit at least once in your lifetime.

Covid-19 Measures:

To travel to Bonaire, you need to first get tested for Covid-19 at least 1 to 3 days before your trip and submit the test report to the required authorities.

Providenciales

If you have been to Turk’s and Caicos, Providenciales is another spot that you wouldn’t regret visiting. If you don’t want to spend a lot of money on your vacation, this spot has several ocean resort beaches that you will enjoy spending some time in. From the varying family style accommodation to the varying conch farms around, the spot has a lot to offer.

Covid-19 Measures:

Every traveller flying to Turks and Caicos is required to obtain pre-authorization via TCI Assured. Also, you need to test negative for COVID-19 infection.

With so many hidden beauties in the Caribbean, people miss out on a lot when they don’t know about the best spots around. If you don’t want the crowd and the unnecessary hustle and bustle of people, these are some of the spots that you wouldn’t regret visiting.