News Americas, LOS ANGELES, LA, Weds. Nov. 25, 2020: A Caribbean-born choreographer has dropped a copyright infringement lawsuit against Beyonce and Jay Z alleging the couple used her voice for their 2018 album track “Black Effect” without permission, according to court papers obtained Tuesday.

Jamaican Dr. L’Antoinette Stines, founder, artistic director and principal choreographer of L’Acadco: A United Caribbean Dance Force, was suing the Carter’s claiming they approached her back in 2018 to record her views on love. She said she was told the audio would only be used for promotional purposes. She had said she signed a contract giving them permission to use the audio for those reasons but was shocked when the minute long recording was used as the intro to the Black Effect track.

Stine’s June lawsuit had said the move left her feeling ‘artistically raped” and has sought USD 150,000 in damages.

Stines gave no reason for voluntarily dismissing her claims Monday against the defendants without prejudice — meaning it can be refiled.