By News Americas Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 31, 2020: A Marriott Four Points Sheraton Airport hotel and resort is set to be built near the airport in the South American CARICOM nation of Guyana.

Beepats Distributing Company says they have partnered with Arthur Warren Consultants, who has secured a Letter of Intent from Marriott’s 4 Point Sheraton for the project.

The 100 acre multi-million dollar resort is set to be located near the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and earmarked to have an official water amusement park accompanied with a bevy of activities such as ATV trails, bicycle trails, ziplining, and a lazy river and blue lagoon.

The Beepats believe that the airport hotel and resort will be able to be a hub for eco-tourism where visitors can launch visits to all of Guyana’s other interior locations.

Guyana’s new oil industry, and the promising expansion of the tourism industry, has the country ready to expand its hotel sector.