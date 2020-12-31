A NAN FIRST

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 31, 2020: Over 5,400 Caribbean immigrants were deported back to the region this year, latest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) data analyzed by News Americas show.

The End of Year data – just released – put the exact number at 5,214. The majority, or 1,835 were deported back to the Dominican Republic. But the number was lower than last year when 2,186 Dominicans were deported.

The second highest number or 1,583, were sent back to Cuba, which saw a spike from the 1,179 deported in 2019.

Haiti received 895 deportees back this year – the third highest in the Caribbean region and an increase from the 690 sent back last year.

Jamaica received 523 deportees back this year – the fourth highest in the region. However, it was less than last year, when 751 Jamaicans were sent back by US ICE.

Other countries received far less with Guyana – 84, Belize with 78; the Bahamas, 76, and Trinidad and Tobago with 73 – being the only countries in the region to receive a higher number of deportees.

In 2019, the number of deported sent back was slightly lower at 5,383, a NAN analysis showed.

Here’s the number of deportees the other countries received:

St. Lucia – 10

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 8

Antigua & Barbuda – 6

Grenada – 6

British Virgin Islands – 5

Netherland Antilles – 4

St. Kitts & Nevis – 3

Turks & Caicos – 3

Suriname – 1

Bermuda – 1