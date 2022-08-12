News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 11, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Aug. 11, 2022:

The tiny Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Eustatius or Statia was this week added to the CDC’s “high” risk category for travel. The designation applies to places that have had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. Make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before traveling to Sint Eustatius warns the CDC.

Canada is warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution in Jamaica due to the high level of violent crime.

Traveling to the French Caribbean island of St Barths just got a whole lot easier. The tiny Caribbean paradise just removed all travel restrictions to the island, meaning that travelers no longer need to show proof of vaccination or testing in order to enter the island.

British Airways is expanding its Caribbean routes. Next March, BA will begin flying to Oranjestad, Aruba (AUA) and Georgetown, Guyana (GEO). BA has also announced the start of thrice weekly nonstop flights beginning next March between Port of Spain, Trinidad (POS) and Gatwick.

Cayman Airways has resumed flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica for the first time since the pandemic. CA Flight KX2602 will operate weekly on Thursdays. Cayman Airways also operates daily flights between Grand Cayman (GCM) and Kingston’s Norman Manley international Airport (KIN) with twice daily flights on Fridays.

Tourism in the Dominican Republic is growing at a dazzling pace in 2022, and the country just set another record.

The month of July saw the most visitors to the Dominican Republic in a single month in the country’s history, exceeding even that of December 2021. There were 735,064 visitors, a 24 percent increase over July 2019, and a 30 percent jump compared to July 2021.

And if you are looking for hotels in the Caribbean that is less than USD 100 per night, check out Dover Beach Hotel in Barbados – just steps away from all of the dining and nightlife of St. Lawrence Gap.