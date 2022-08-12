News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 11, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, August 11, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

After an almost-two-decade-long affair with the plant, Chicago rapper, actor and activist Vic Mensa has launched a legal, equity-focused cannabis company of his own, 93 Boyz.

George Wajackoyah, a Kenyan presidential candidate, has electrified the nation with promises of legal marijuana as he campaigns on the song “Ganja Farmer” by Trinidadian artist Marlon Asher.

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a “sizeable” amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp., a global leader in medical cannabis throughout Latin America and Europe, has opened Brazil’s first Zerenia™ clinic in Brazil, Rio de Janeiro.

Canada’s government is reimbursing a record number of veterans for their medical marijuana. New figures show Ottawa shelled out more than 150 million dollars in the last fiscal year — more than double the amount just three years ago.

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard has seized more than 1,600 kilograms of marijuana during a recent patrol operation.

Voters in Missouri will decide in November whether to legalize adult recreational marijuana use, paving the way for Missouri to potentially become the 20th state to legalize and tax the drug.

Country music duo the Bellamy Brothers and Trulieve, Florida’s largest medical-marijuana company, are backing a proposed amendment to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Florida. The proposed amendment was filed Monday at the state Division of Elections. It would need nearly 900,000 petition signatures to make it onto the 2024 ballot.

And Three marijuana stocks to Watch This Week are StateHouse Holdings Inc. (OTC:STHZF); Glass House Brands Inc. (OTC:GLASF) and TPCO Holding Corp. (OTC:GRAMF).