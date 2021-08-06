News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 6, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Aug. 6, 2021:

Canada Is Warning Nationals against Non-Essential Travel To The Caribbean Region Due to Another Spike In COVID-19.

The US has added Haiti, The French West Indies and Curacao to Its Level Four Do not Travel List.

The Pigeon Point, Tobago, Trinidad and Tobago Has Been Named The Number 1 Beach In The Caribbean By Travel + Leisure.

Effective today, Friday, August 6th, all fully vaccinated travelers, as well as children ages 2-11, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test) taken no more than 5 days prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.

Air Canada will begin operating two weekly flights between Quebec City and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic beginning Dec. 5th.

The Dutch Caribbean island of Statia (also known as St Eustatius) has officially reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers.

And Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort in St. Lucia will officially welcome back guests in November, following what the property calls an “extensive” renovation project.