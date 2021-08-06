Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 6, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Aug. 6, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Former NFL player Chris Hetherington has officially introduced the first orange-derived CBD oil, Peels, that promises a more consistent, pure, and stable texture, as well as zero trace of THC compared to regular CBD products extracted from hemp plants to the U.S. through its direct-to-consumer website.

Harvard University and NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson are collaborating on a cannabis research project.

A powerful US Senate committee this week approved an amendment that’s meant to promote military veterans’ access to medical marijuana by allowing doctors at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to issue cannabis recommendations in legal states.

The U.S. Coast Guard this week offloaded a record-setting amount of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades, worth more than $1.4 billion. The largest drug offload in Coast Guard history was seized from several interdictions in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea.

Amazon, investment banks, and even big tobacco are spending millions of dollars to try to get favorable marijuana laws as legalization talks heats up on Capitol Hill.

Brooklyn, NY District Attorney, Eric Gonzalez Has asked the court to dismiss 3,578 marijuana cases that remained on the docket mostly because of open warrants. With this move, nearly all marijuana cases in Brooklyn have been dismissed.

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali has said that his focus is on ensuring that the legislative framework is in place for industrial hemp first before tackling the issue of reduced sentencing for marijuana use and possession.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And Three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: High Tide Inc. (HITI), WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) and Ayr Wellness Inc Sub Ltd Vtg Shs (AYRWF)