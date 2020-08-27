News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Thurs. Aug. 27, 2020: Fifteen countries in the Caribbean saw a combined 1,000 plus new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and some 37 deaths, a News Americas tally shows.

The new cases were especially high in the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

The DR saw another 340 news cases yesterday as its total case load passed the 92,000 mark, while the country, the epicenter of the virus in the region, reported another 28 new deaths as its death toll past 1,600.

Trinidad and Tobago, which has seen a spike in cases since its election, reported another 159 new cases as its total reached 1,411. There have been 15 deaths so far with no new deaths reported yesterday.

Jamaica, meanwhile, added another 120 new cases to reach 1,732 while its death toll up ticked by 3 to 19 as the countdown begins to the Sept. 3rd elections there.

Other countries seeing double digit new cases Wednesday were Aruba, Puerto Rico, Turks & Caicos, Belize, The Bahamas, Guyana, French Guiana, Cuba, Suriname and Haiti.

Aruba reported 90 new cases Wednesday to reach a total of 1,760, the fourth highest in the region, while Puerto Rico reported 70 new cases, a drop from where it has been in recent weeks.

The Turks and Caicos reported 48 new cases to reach 431 in total, but its death toll remains low at 2.

Guyana added 33 new cases to near 1,100 while French Guiana added 32 to reach 8,936, a drop in the number of cases the French territory has seen in weeks.

Belize added 30 new cases Wednesday to reach 760 while it also reported one new death. Suriname reported 26 to reach 3,724. The South American CARICOM nation also reported 1 new death.

Cuba and the Bahamas added 15 new cases yesterday to reach 3,759 and 1,813 in total. The Bahamas also reported 2 new deaths to reach 48 in total to date.

Haiti added 10 new cases as did Sint Maarten to reach 8,122 and 418, respectively.

Sint Maarten’s death toll remained 17 while both Cuba and Haiti saw their death tally up tick by 1 to 92 and 197, respectively.

Curacao up ticked by just 2 new cases yesterday to near the 50 mark, but the island has only had a single death to date.

Meanwhile, Saint Kitts, Anguilla, Montserrat and Grenada are now the only COVID-19 free nations in the region with both Saint Lucia and Dominica reporting 1 new case each.