Compiled By Elizabeth Skinner

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 5, 2020: As the pandemic eases, many Caribbean islands are beginning to reopen for the summer to welcome back visitors and give them a chance to relax, unwind, and recharge – all while ensuring social distance protocols of course. If you are planning on going on vacation soon in the new COVID-19 era but unsure where to go, here are 5 of the best destinations in this region that have reopened or are reopening soon:

U.S Virgin Islands

The U.S Virgin Islands reopened on June 1st to tourists but masks are mandated everywhere as you enjoy the rich culture and energetic music played on indigenous musical instruments, the beautiful beaches and food.

Saint Lucia

St. Lucia, known for its[fp1] pitons, is ready to welcome you again after reopening on June 4. At the check-in airport, travelers must provide certified proof of COVID-19 negativity, must wear face masks, must commit to maintaining social distance throughout the trip, have a temperature screening and participate in hand washing and sanitization. But after the lockdown its volcanic beaches, reef-diving sites, luxury resorts and fishing villages as well as the trails in the interior rainforest that leads to waterfalls like the 15m-high Toraille, which pours over a cliff into a garden, will feel heavenly.

Antigua & Barbuda

The islands of Antigua & Barbuda, home to some pristine stretches of pink-tinged sand sprinkled with chic resorts, reopened its borders to tourists on June 4th as well. Guests will be required to submit to a coronavirus test, get a temperature check on arrival and have a face covering.

Jamaica

Jamaica, which is reopening to tourists on June 15th, has the best holiday resorts in Montego Bay that offer prime locations to snorkel. You can enjoy some reggae music on sandy beaches with clear blue water during your stay in this country in the Caribbean, without worrying about your college writing or office work because you easily get a proposal by writix.co.uk. It’s a premier UK academic writing service that also offers editing and a plagiarism checker on their website. Health screenings will be conducted upon arrival, and face masks will be mandatory at the airport, in taxis and at the hotels and resorts.

The Bahamas

The Bahamas, because of its many islands, offers many attractions including the perfect stretch of powdery sand, lapped by seas in sublime shades of blue. The island reopens to tourists on July 1st. At the airports, temperatures will be checked, and travelers must wear face masks in “any situation where it is necessary to enforce physical distancing guidelines, while navigating security and customs screenings, and at baggage claim.”

So, in the new era is it worth it? After the lockdown, you will enjoy visiting any one of these Caribbean destinations because of the beaches, the hospitable spirit of the people and just being outside after months of feeling imprisoned.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Elizabeth Skinner is a lecturer at one of the best private colleges and has a long-standing career in the teaching field that speaks of her capabilities. She also shares her valuable knowledge with students globally through online teaching portals and assists them in mastering the art of academic writing that includes essays, thesis and dissertations.