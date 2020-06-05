News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 5, 2020: How are you spending your lock down? Have you created a bucket list to start taking action and working toward crossing off items once the lockdown is lifted and we return to the some form of “new normal?”

For people who are dreaming of traveling to the Caribbean post-Covid but have made no specific plans yet, here are some suggestions on places to visit including when they will reopen to the public.

Puerto Rico

If you want a vacation in a country with an interesting history, untouched nature, heavenly beaches, and delicious food, look no further, as Puerto Rico has all you need. Apart from all that, Puerto Rico is home to elite gaming venues where you can have lots of fun by trying your luck on numerous games of chance. The island reopened for business on May 26th with face masks mandatory in public and enforced social distancing. According to the travel advisory issued by Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, new rules include screening on arrival at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan where passengers might be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, regardless of symptoms.

Yet, before setting foot in these establishments, take some time to learn how to get the best out of gaming experience by checking sites like learncasinotips.info.

Aruba

Almost any Caribbean country is worth visiting simply because it is situated there. Yet, Aruba has something quite unique to offer — Flamingo Beach. On this beach, you will get a chance to spend time and take photos with these magnificent birds. Flamingos have become so domesticated here that they don’t mind chilling with tourists at all. The Dutch island is aiming to reopen sometime between June 15 and July 1.

The Bahamas

The Bahamas are also known for splendid beaches and the animals occupying them. Over here, those animals are pigs. You can find Pig Beach on an uninhabited island called Big Major Cay, for an experience you will hardly forget. July 1st will mark the reopening of the borders to tourism. At the airports, temperatures will be checked, and travelers must wear face masks in “any situation where it is necessary to enforce physical distancing guidelines, while navigating security and customs screenings, and at baggage claim.”

Barbados

Barbados follows the lead of the previous two countries and offers its visitors some delightful time with turtles. The thing that sets this beach apart from the rest is that you can actually swim with the turtles in the pristine waters of the Caribbean. Barbados has not reopened to tourists as yet.

Cuba

I believe there’s no need for special introductions when it comes to Cuba. Nobody can stay immune to all the stories about the convertible old-timers, mojitos, and Che Guevara. The island is currently closed to tourists.

The Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is the perfect spot for those who like nature as well as beaches. There are plenty of places to explore and the natural beauty of the island will leave you breathless for sure. The island reopens to tourists on July 1st. Social distancing and face-covering requirements remain in effect to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Jamaica

Jamaica has a lot more to offer than just reggae music and the history of Bob Marley. You can spend time at Dunn’s River Falls, a waterfall and a scenic beach visited by millions of tourists every year. Also, you can visit the Rose Hall Great House that is believed to be haunted by the White Which. How cool is that? Jamaica will reopen to tourists on June 15th.

Montserrat

In case you have never been near a volcano, Montserrat is the right place to visit. The Soufrière Hills Volcano is monitored at all times by The Montserrat Volcano Observatory, and tourists are allowed to visit Plymouth, the town that got buried due to a volcanic eruption. The island has not reopened yet to international tourists.

Belize

Belize is best known for the magnificent 124m deep Great Blue Hole — a jaw-dropping attraction you shouldn’t skip. Belize indicated that July 1st is a tentative target date on reopening the Philip Goldson International airport (BZE) and allowing travel to Belize.

Turks and Caicos

If you are planning a trip with your special someone, Turks and Caicos is a great option. Riding a horse on a crystal-clear beach while the sun goes down is a priceless experience you will never forget. The island reopens to tourists on July 22nd.