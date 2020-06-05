News Americas, MIAMI, Florida, Fri. June 5, 2020: As the recount of votes from Guyana’s March 2, 2020 election nears an end, five members of the United States Congress and the OAS fired what can only be viewed as a warning shot on Thursday.

In the letter, U.S Congressmembers Alcee L. Hastings, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Donna Shalala, all of Florida, and Paul Cook of California and Darren Soto of New Jersey, urged the caretaker President David Granger to ensure that the 2020 results to be declared from the recount process, is internationally recognized.

“The legitimacy of elections will ensure the people of Guyana and their friends around the world can trust and be proud of the final result in the ongoing recount,” the members noted in the letter. ““Your leadership role during the recount process is critical to Guyana’s continued respect for the rule of law. Your place in Guyana’s history will be secured by ensuring an internationally-recognized Declaration of Results consistent with the laws of Guyana.”

The letter came on the same day the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) issued a statement saying it is mindful that the recount of the votes cast in the March 2nd General and Regional elections in Guyana, will be concluded in the next few days.

It added that the OAS Mission has no reason to doubt that the results emanating from the recount will be credible.

“A declaration based on these results would lead to the installation of a legitimate government,” said the statement. “The people of Guyana have been patient and they now deserve a peaceful transition of government based on the majority vote as reflected in the recount and in support of democracy and the rule of law, which all OAS member states expect to be upheld.”

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has a total of 243 ballot boxes that remain to be counted – all from Region Four – Guyana’s largest voting district.

With GECOM’s daily tally going from 80 to 100, the recount process is expected to be complete by Sunday. The recount is being observed by a three-member team from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). So far, the Guyana Stabroek News reports that the main opposition party, the PPP/C, had tallied 187,549 votes compared to 174,499 for APNU+AFC, a lead of 13,050 votes.