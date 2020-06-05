News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 5, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for today, Friday June 5, 2020:

A recent study conducted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), in conjunction with Tourism Economics, claims the travel sector will not recover until 2023. The fall in air passenger volumes is expected to be much worse, notes the report, with a 50% decline this year alone. Recovery to 2019 levels isn’t expected until 2023.

Three Caribbean reopened their Borders To Tourists this week even as the US kept firm its advisory to “Avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.” Canada and the UK urged avoidance of all non-essential travel.

Jamaica says it will reopen its border to tourists on June 15th even as the island continued to see a daily increase in coronavirus cases, reaching 591 this week with one new death Thursday that has moved the death tally to 10.

The Dominican Republic and the Bahamas both say they will reopen on July 1st. This as the coronavirus cases in the dr passed 18,000 this week and its death toll past 500.

Officials in the Turks & Caicos say they plan to reopen to tourists and international travel on july 22, 2020.



Anguilla says it will close its borders until june 30th while aruba says it is planning to reopen between June 15th and July 1st.

JetBlue Now says it Won’t Launch Guyana Flights Until 2021.

And Manchester’s annual Caribbean carnival has been cancelled due to coronavirus. Organisers said the decision was made with “deep regret” but vowed to return with a “bigger and better” carnival in 2021.