Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. June 5, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday June 5, 2020:

The global cannabis pharmaceuticals market size is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 76.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

The White House is currently reviewing a federal plan for marijuana and CBD research. The Food and Drug Administration submitted draft guidance on the issue last week related to the agency’s ongoing work to develop broader CBD regulations that could eventually allow for the marketing of cannabis products as dietary supplements or food items.

Some Canadian Licensed Producers of cannabis are reportedly leaving Jamaica due in part to stalled governmental decisions on export licenses Forbes is reporting. They include Canadian cannabis producer The Green Organic Dutchman and Aurora.

Looters in Boston and across california took thousands of dollars worth of marijuana from cannabis shops amid the protests nationally over police brutality.

Draft legislation for the legalisation of cannabis in Bermuda was put out for public consultation this week in the British territory.

British cannabis producer Bridge Farm, a horticulture company based in Lincolnshire, has been acquired by a US-based private equity fund for about $81m (£66m), in a deal which some say could accelerate the legalisation of the recreational drug in the UK.

Uruguay-based Fotmer Life Sciences exported another large shipment of medical cannabis to Portugal in May – this one totaling almost 1.5 metric tons (3,307 pounds), according to Uruguayan customs documents viewed by Marijuana Business Daily.

Israeli archaeologists say they’ve made a dope discovery, finding cannabis residue on artifacts from an ancient temple in southern Israel.

And three marijuana stock Symbols to look for this week and buy are: Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF) and Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA).