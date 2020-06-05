News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 5, 2020: A black Caribbean immigrant cop is today recovering in hospital after being stabbed by a protestor in New York as the George Floyd protest actions continue to rock the nation.

New York City Police Officer, Yayonfrant Jean Pierre, was stabbed by an attacker who reportedly casually approached him and another officer stationed on Church Avenue near Flatbush Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night, June 3, 2020.

Officers Randy Ramnarine and Dexter Chiu, the children of immigrants, were shot and injured in the hands, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said. Jean Pierre’s knife wound missed an artery. The officers were listed in stable condition Thursday morning, with a source saying their release was “not imminent.”

NYPD detectives released the knife used to stab Officer Yayonfrant Jean Pierre.

According to Shea, the attacker stabbed Jean Pierre, resulting in a struggle between the attacker and Officers Ramnarine and Chiu. The suspect allegedly then obtained a police gun and used it to shoot both officers. Other officers responded and shot the suspect who was listed as critical yesterday.

Police have not identified the suspect by name, but the New York Post reported the suspect has been identified as Dzenan Camovic who posted anti-police writing on social media. The FBI and the NYPD are now investigating whether he has any link to extremism.

The stabbing of Officer Jean Pierre and shooting of both Officers Ramnarine and Chiu were one of multiple assaults on police officers in recent days, including a driver plowing into a sergeant trying to stop stealing in the Bronx and a lieutenant who was struck in the helmet by a brick during a brawl with protesters in Manhattan. Several other NYPD officers have been injured, 60 reportedly seriously enough to require hospitalization.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed justice on Thursday saying Officer Jean Pierre was “giving back to the country that welcomed him and embraced him,” as Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the attacks “unconscionable.”

New York City has been roiled by days of mostly peaceful but sometimes violent protests over Floyd’s death, and by smash-and-grab sprees amid the unrest.

“Are we surprised? Are we surprised we’re here in the hospital again,” said PBA President Patrick Lynch. “Did we doubt because of the rhetoric we’re hearing, the anti-police rhetoric that’s storming our streets, are we surprised that we got this call? I’m not. We said it’s going to happen.”

The mayor announced the extension of the curfew in New York City to June 7, a safety measure that the Big Apple has not used since 1943.

Meanwhile, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has joined the investigation into the stabbing. The feds, according to the Post, arrived early Thursday at the suspect’s Flatbush apartment building on East 22nd Street in an apparent search of evidence, near the scene of the violent confrontation on Church Avenue, where the melee unfolded at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

