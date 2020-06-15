News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. June 15, 2020: Some 739 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported across 7 Caribbean countries Sunday, a News Americas analysis has found.

The most reported were in the Dominican Republic, which remains the epicenter of the virus in the region. The DR added 390 new cases Sunday to take its confirmed tally to 22,962. The country also reported 15 more deaths as its death total moved to 592, some 16 days ahead of its planned reopening to international travel.

Haiti moved into the number two hot spot for the region, adding another 224 new cases Sunday to move its confirmed total to 4,165. Six new deaths were also reported from the virus Sunday as the total deaths moved to 70.

A man, in remission from Covid-19, sits in his rehabilitation room at the Doctors Without Borders Drouillard Hospital in Cite Soleil, Haiti, on June 3 2020. (Photo by Pierre Michel Jean / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

French Guiana continued to see a significant rise in new cases as it added another 94 cases Sunday to reach 1,255 in total. The island also reported a new death on Sunday as its death toll increase to three.

Suriname also added new cases on Sunday – 12 – to move its total to date to 208. But its death tally stayed at 3.

While Cuba continues to report major progress in its fight with the pandemic, another 10 new cases were reported Sunday to move its total case load to date to 2,248. However, no new deaths were reported as the death tally remained at 84.

Surprisingly, Trinidad and Tobago reported 6 new cases Sunday after weeks of seeing no new cases. Those new cases moved the total confirmed cases to 123 but the twin-island Republic’s death toll remained at 8.

Guyana reported another 2 new cases to reach 159 even though its death toll remained at 12 while Jamaica saw one new case Sunday to uptick to 615 even as its death tally remained at 10.

Overall, the number of new deaths reported on Sunday was 22.

