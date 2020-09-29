News Americas, ATLANTA, GA, Tues. Sept. 29, 2020: Four Dutch Caribbean territories were yesterday added to the Center for Disease Control’s ‘Level 3” advisory list, which warns Americans to avoid all non-essential travel.

The four are Sint Eustatius, Saba, Curacao and Bonaire, where the CDC says the risk of COVID-19 is high. Within the last 14 days, new cases of the virus increased in the territories. Bonaire has had 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its borders while Curacao has 366. Sint Eustacius has 13 and Saba has five.

The US also slapped a Level 3, Reconsider Travel advisory on the four countries yesterday.

United Kingdom’s authorities have also removed Curaçao from the travel corridors list after it saw a surge of COVID-19 infections recently.

Canada has not to date, choosing instead to slap “avoid non-essential travel” advisories on the Dominican Republic and the BVI on Monday.

The news comes as the DR added another 280 new cases Monday to reach 111,666 confirmed cases and its death tally increased by 3 to 2,098. The BVI has reported 71 cases and 1 death.

As of yesterday, the number of new COVID-19 cases across the Caribbean was over 600 according to a News Americas tally, while the number of new deaths was 10.