News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 2, 2020: The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus continues to increase across the entire Caribbean with the Dutch territory of Sint Eustatius reporting its first two cases Wednesday.

As of press time last night, a News Americas analysis showed the Caribbean region now has 2,561 cases in total. The Dominican Republic account for almost half of that total with 1,284 of those cases.

The island also continues to see its new cases and death total spike. On Wednesday, it added another 175 new cases while its death toll jumped by 6 to 57.

The death toll across the region from the virus reached 95 as of press time Wednesday. This comes as the U.N. nuclear agency said it will be sending coronavirus testing gear to 40 countries including Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

In the meantime, here’s where other countries in this region now stack up right now as far as confirmed cases and deaths to date:

Cuba – 212 cases plus 6 deaths.

Martinique – 135 cases and 3 deaths

Guadeloupe – 125 cases and 6 deaths

Puerto Rico – 286 plus 11 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 90 plus 5 deaths

Aruba – 55

French Guiana – 51

Jamaica – 38 and it now has 3 deaths.

Barbados – 34

US Virgin Islands – 30

Bermuda – 32

Bahamas – 21

Sint Maarten – 16

St. Martin – 16 plus one death

Haiti – 15

Guyana – 19 plus one death

Cayman Islands – 14 plus one death

St. Lucia – 13

Dominica – 12

Curacao – 11 plus one death

Suriname – 10

Grenada – 9

St. Kitts & Nevis – 8

Antigua & Barbuda – 7

Turks & Caicos – 6

St. Barth – 6

Montserrat – 5

Belize – 3

British Virgin Islands – 3

Anguilla – 2

Sint Eustacius – 2

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 1