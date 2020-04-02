News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 2, 2020: The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus jumped to almost 20,000 in Latin America Wednesday night.

Data analyzed by News Americas show Latin America now has a total of 19,676 confirmed cases as of last night while the number of deaths totaled 514 across the region.

Brazil is leading the region with 6,836 cases as the country’s total jumped by an astronomical 1,119 new cases Wednesday and its death total reached 240. The list of new confirmed cases includes an indigenous woman in a village deep in the Amazon rainforest, the first case reported among Brazil’s more than 300 tribes, the Health Ministry’s indigenous health service Sesai said.

Here’s where other countries in this region stand today on confirmed cases and deaths:

Chile – 3,031 cases and 16 deaths

Ecuador – 2,748 cases and 93 deaths

Peru – 1,323 cases and 38 deaths

Panama – 1,181 cases and 30 deaths

Mexico – 1,259 cases and 29 deaths

Colombia – 1,065 cases plus 17 deaths

Argentina – 1,060 cases and 28 deaths

Costa Rica – 375 cases and 2 deaths

Uruguay – 338 cases and 2 deaths

Honduras – 172 cases and 10 deaths

Venezuela – 143 cases and 3 deaths.

Paraguay – 69 cases and 3 deaths

Guatemala – 39 cases plus 1 death

El Salvador – 32 cases and 1 death

Nicaragua – 5 cases and 1 death.