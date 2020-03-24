News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. March 24, 2020: For weeks two Caribbean countries managed to stay coronavirus free as the Americas and the world battled the first cases of the virus. But that changed Monday as the countries reported its first case of the dreaded COVID-19.

The Turks and Caicos and Belize now both have their first case of the disease, after spending weeks free of the virus.

The news comes as the number of new coronavirus cases in the Caribbean continues to spike to 648 last night with one dozen deaths to date and as most countries closed their borders.

Guyana, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Aruba, Anguilla, Suriname, Jamaica, The Cayman Islands, Curacao and the US Virgin Islands are among some of the countries that have closed their borders to date while several others are placing international visitors under quarantine and its residents under a curfew.

The Dominican Republic continues to lead the region with the number of COVID-19 cases, jumping to 245 cases Monday and 3 deaths.

Here’s the count for other countries confirming COVID-19 cases to date:

Guadeloupe – 62 plus one death

Martinique – 53 plus one death

Trinidad and Tobago – 51 with one new case reported Monday

Cuba – 40 plus one death.

Puerto Rico – 31 cases with 8 new cases reported Monday and 2 deaths.

Jamaica – 21 plus one death

French Guiana – 20

Guyana – 20 plus one death

Barbados – 17

USVI – 17

Aruba – 9 with 4 news cases reported Sunday

Saint Martin – 8

Bermuda – 6 with 4 news cases reported Sunday

Haiti – 6

Suriname – 5

Bahamas – 4

Cayman Islands – 3 plus 1 death

Curacao – 3 plus one death

St. Barths – 3

St. Lucia – 3

Antigua & Barbuda – 3

Dominica – 2

Sint Maarten – 2

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 1

Montserrat – 1

Grenada – 1

Belize – 1

Turks & Caicos – 1

CORONA FREE NATIONS

The only remaining coronavirus free nations in the Caribbean currently are Anguilla, Bonaire and the British Virgin Islands

GLOBALLY Globally, there are now 378,848 cases and 16,514 deaths worldwide, including 6,077 in Italy, the most of any