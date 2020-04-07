By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. April 7, 2020: The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to climb steadily across the entire Caribbean region with the number of confirmed cases as of last night surpassing 3,700.

An analysis of the latest reported number of cases by News Americas Monday night showed the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was at 3,759. That’s up from 2,968 on Friday.

The number of deaths across the region is now at 166, up from 115 on Friday. The number of new deaths on Monday was 12 with Belize and Bermuda recording their first deaths from the virus. Belize had one and Bermuda, 2. Only 12 countries now in the region have reported no deaths to date even though they have confirmed cases.

This comes as the Dominican Republic continues to lead the region by far with the number of cases and deaths. Last night, the DR had 1,828 cases as it added 83 Monday while its death toll increased to 86 Monday, up by 4 from Sunday.

The DR’s cases are now more than Colombia and Argentina in Latin America, countries with a significantly larger population.

Here’s where other countries in the Caribbean region now stack up as far as confirmed cases and deaths to date:

Cuba – 350 cases plus 9 deaths.

Martinique – 151 cases and 4 deaths

Guadeloupe – 139 cases and 7 deaths

Puerto Rico – 513 plus 21 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 105 plus 8 deaths

Aruba – 71

French Guiana – 72

Barbados – 60 plus two deaths

Jamaica – 58 and plus 3 deaths.

US Virgin Islands – 43 plus 1 death

Bermuda – 39 plus 2 deaths

Cayman Islands – 39 plus one death

Sint Maarten – 37 Plus 6 deaths

Bahamas – 33 plus 5 deaths

St. Martin – 32 plus 2 deaths

Guyana – 31 plus 4 deaths

Haiti – 24 plus 1 death

Antigua & Barbuda – 15

Dominica – 15

St. Lucia – 14

Curacao – 13 plus one death

Grenada – 12

Suriname – 10 plus one death

St. Kitts & Nevis – 10

Turks & Caicos – 8 plus 1 death

Belize – 7 plus 1 death

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 7

St. Barth – 6

Montserrat – 6

British Virgin Islands – 3

Anguilla – 3

Sint Eustatius – 2