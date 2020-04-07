By NAN Staff Writer
News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. April 7, 2020: The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to climb steadily across the entire Caribbean region with the number of confirmed cases as of last night surpassing 3,700.
An analysis of the latest reported number of cases by News Americas Monday night showed the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was at 3,759. That’s up from 2,968 on Friday.
The number of deaths across the region is now at 166, up from 115 on Friday. The number of new deaths on Monday was 12 with Belize and Bermuda recording their first deaths from the virus. Belize had one and Bermuda, 2. Only 12 countries now in the region have reported no deaths to date even though they have confirmed cases.
This comes as the Dominican Republic continues to lead the region by far with the number of cases and deaths. Last night, the DR had 1,828 cases as it added 83 Monday while its death toll increased to 86 Monday, up by 4 from Sunday.
The DR’s cases are now more than Colombia and Argentina in Latin America, countries with a significantly larger population.
Here’s where other countries in the Caribbean region now stack up as far as confirmed cases and deaths to date:
Cuba – 350 cases plus 9 deaths.
Martinique – 151 cases and 4 deaths
Guadeloupe – 139 cases and 7 deaths
Puerto Rico – 513 plus 21 deaths
Trinidad and Tobago – 105 plus 8 deaths
Aruba – 71
French Guiana – 72
Barbados – 60 plus two deaths
Jamaica – 58 and plus 3 deaths.
US Virgin Islands – 43 plus 1 death
Bermuda – 39 plus 2 deaths
Cayman Islands – 39 plus one death
Sint Maarten – 37 Plus 6 deaths
Bahamas – 33 plus 5 deaths
St. Martin – 32 plus 2 deaths
Guyana – 31 plus 4 deaths
Haiti – 24 plus 1 death
Antigua & Barbuda – 15
Dominica – 15
St. Lucia – 14
Curacao – 13 plus one death
Grenada – 12
Suriname – 10 plus one death
St. Kitts & Nevis – 10
Turks & Caicos – 8 plus 1 death
Belize – 7 plus 1 death
St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 7
St. Barth – 6
Montserrat – 6
British Virgin Islands – 3
Anguilla – 3
Sint Eustatius – 2