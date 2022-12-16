News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 16, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Dec. 16, 2022:

Canada is warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to The Bahamas, Jamaica, The Dominican Republic, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago due to high rates of crime Rates There.

Both the US and Canada are warning against All Travel To Haiti. due to the threat posed by kidnappings, gang violence and the potential for civil unrest throughout the country. The country is also facing severe shortages of basic necessities such as fuel, potable water and food.

Sandals Resorts International has announced expansions to its flagship family resort, Beaches Negril in Jamaica, and Sandals Halcyon Beach in Castries, St. Lucia. The new additions at both resorts are open for bookings for travel beginning April 6, 2023.

Spirit Airlines today launched direct flights from Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Hartford to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay. It is the first ever nonstop flight from Connecticut to Jamaica.

JetBlue Airways will reportedly be adding once-daily flights between New York-LaGuardia and Nassau, The Bahamas in spring 2023.

This week, JetBlue also announced the addition of nonstop, once-daily seasonal flights from LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to Bermuda (BDA). All new JetBlue routes will go on sale in January 2023.

The Antigua Cruise Port has welcomed the return of the regional ferry service, L’Express des Iles from Guadeloupe.

American Airlines is expanding its nonstop service from Miami to Anguilla this winter. From November 3 through December 17, American Airlines will operate 8 flights a week to Anguilla, and for the festive season, between December 18 and January 8, 2023, the island will see 11 flights a week operating between Miami International (MIA) and Anguilla (AXA).

The par-72 golf course by architect Ron Kirby is now open at the Apes Hill Barbados with stunning views over the Caribbean Sea to the west and Atlantic Ocean to the east.

Jamaica Food & Drink Festival has been named ‘World’s Best Culinary Festival’ at the 2022 World Culinary Awards in Dubai.

And a nine-day cruise aboard Norwegian Sky departs from Miami on April 17, 2023, and includes stops in the Bahamas, San Juan, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Thomas, and the Dominican Republic, plus several days at sea. Prices depend on stateroom, but for a single traveler, an ocean-view room starts at around $800.

Shop Caribbean and Black This Holiday. Choose now.