News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 22, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Jan. 22, 2021:

As of Tuesday, January 26, 2021, all air passengers arriving to the US from the Caribbean and any other foreign country must provide proof of the negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 to the airline before boarding the flight. The new rule includes US citizens and legal permanent residents returning back.

The Netherlands has announced a ban for passenger flights from French Guiana, Guyana and Suriname, because of their location in South America and because of a ban on travelers from the continent due to a new COVID-19 variant.

Canada has updated its travel advisory to now urge nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to five Caribbean nations. they are: Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Bahamas and Barbados.

Barbados and St. Vincent & Grenadines remains on the US Level 3 travel advisory list, which warns us citizens to reconsider travel to the two countries.

The Dominican Republic closing in on 200,000 covid-19 cases thursday, as it added another 1,500 and reported 12 new deaths.

Jamaica is approaching 15,000 covid-19 cases, reporting 63 new cases Thursday.

St. Lucia has launched a new promotion encouraging folks to escape the pandemic fatigue with savings of up to 70 percent at more than two dozen COVID-certified hotels, resorts and villas. Promotional pricing is good on trips booked by the final day of winter, March 2 at stlucia.org/en/its-time-for-saint-lucia/