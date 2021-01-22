Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 22, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Jan. 22. 2021:

Jay-Z is launching a fund to invest in minority-owned cannabis startups to bolster Black participation in the industry. The rapper and entrepreneur says he is motivated by an imbalance in the marijuana business.

The first marijuana reform bill of the new Congress was introduced this week by Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), which calls for marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act to open up research.

Donald Trump used his final day as president to release seven prisoners with life sentences for marijuana — including some jailed without parole under Joe Biden’s 1994 crime bill.

Three of four men charged with the cultivation of ganja inside an upscale Stony Hill home walked free from the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court In Jamaica this Week.

Trinidad & Tobago’s Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat says The Cannabis Control Bill, aimed at legitimizing marijuana retail businesses, could in laid in the country’s parliament in March.

Arizona dispensaries will being selling marijuana for adult recreational use in a week.

The North America hemp-derived cannabidiol market size is expected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2027, new research shows.

Heavy use of marijuana by teens and young adults with mood disorders is linked to an increased risk of self-harm, suicide attempts and death, a new study has found.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Cresco Labs Inc.CRLBF; Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURLF; and Smart Cannabis Corp, SCNA.