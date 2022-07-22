News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 22, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending July 22, 2022:

Haiti, with all its woes, remains on the CDC’s ‘Avoid Non-Essential’ Travel list as the agency thi week also added rabies among the latest issues for travelers to be wary of if travelling to the Caribbean Island.

Earlier this week, the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda overturned many anti-LGBTQI+ laws in its Sexual Offences Act. The law decreeing that intercourse must be between “a male person and a female person” was replaced with the word “persons” after the country’s High Court ruled much of the legislation was unconstitutional.

Come August 8th, Anguilla is set to become the latest Caribbean destination to waive testing for vaccinated travelers. The island’s Ministry of Health has announced plans to waive pre-arrival testing for vaccinated travelers.

Belize has become the latest Caribbean destination to dispense with all of its COVID-19 protocols. That means travelers to Belize no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter the country, regardless of vaccination status.

Cayman Airways Limited is resuming service between Grand Cayman (GCM) and Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) on August 4, 2022. The national flag carrier will operate weekly Thursday evening flights between the two destinations.

Several New Hotels are being built in the oil rich nation of Guyana. Among them is a new 172-room Four Points by Sheraton Hotel that will be constructed at Houston on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Caribbean Telecommunications Giant Digicel, has launched a suite of best-in-class roaming packages for an increasingly globalised world. As travel continues to pick up post-pandemic, Digicel’s new packages offer standardised roaming for inbound and outbound customers across its markets.

Enter to win A Caribbean vacations courtesy of​the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF). enter to win the O2 Barbados vacation, which is valued at USD$10,000. at https://go.eventgroovefundraising.com/o2beachclub2022/Campaign/Details