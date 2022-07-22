News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 22, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, July 22, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Berner, American rapper and founder/CEO of Cookies and Vibes Papers, announced that his cannabis brand will open a store in Thailand next August, calling it “a huge step into the global market,” as Green Entrepreneur first reported.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday introduced The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. The bill would allow states to set their own policies.

The White House says it is actively looking into another case of a U.S. citizen, American teacher Mark Fogel, who is also being held in Russia over a marijuana-related offense to see if the administration can secure his release.

According to a recent report, the global cannabis market was valued at $28.06 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a market size of $197.75 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 32.04% during the forecast period, 2022–2028.

Budding entrepreneurs can start taking online cannabis business classes at Scottsdale Community College (SCC) in Arizona for credit and certification starting this fall. There are four cannabis business classes with Cannabis 101 (CAN101) being the introduction to the curriculum and earning three credits.The entire course will earn students a certification and nine credits.

South Africa’s first cannabis fund, SilverLeaf Investments, has launched its initial public offering through the EasyEquities investment platform.

The CARICOM nation of Belize says it needs says an estimated five million dollars (One Belize dollar=US$0.49 cents) to stage a national referendum on the legislation of marijuana later this year.

Best CBD Gummies for Pain in 2022: Exhale Wellness – Best CBD gummies for pain; 2. BudPop – Potent CBD blend for pain; Blue Moon Hemp – THC-free gummies for pain and CBD Mall – CBD gummies for anxiety relief.

And three marijuana stocks to watch are: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC); Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG).