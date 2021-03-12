News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 12, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Mar. 12, 2021:

The Caribbean countries with the lowest risk level from COVID-19 according to the CDC are: Anguilla, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts and Nevis, the BVI and the Cayman Islands.

Public Health England on Thursday said a new coronavirus had been identified in the UK in two people who had recently been in Antigua.

Belize has become the first Caribbean destination to allow vaccinated travelers to enter without having to present a negative test. Instead, vaccinated travelers need to president a Vaccination Record Card dated no less than two weeks before their date of travel.

Canada is warning nationals to avoid all travel to Haiti due to the potential for civil unrest throughout the country.

on June 5th, American airlines will offer Saturday-only service from New York JFK to two popular Caribbean routes: St. Lucia (UVF) Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (PLS)

On July 1, 2021, JetBlue will launch These new Caribbean routes between Newark (EWR) and: Antigua: up to 3x weekly Aguadilla, Puerto Rico: daily Port-au-Prince, Haiti: up to 4x weekly Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic : up to 5x wkly St. Lucia: up to 3x weekly with Mint offered on some Saturdays St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands: up to 4x weekly

Despite the pandemic, Grenada has partnered with the World Cruising Club to host the 9th annual ARC+ rally from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Sunday, November 7 to Grenada’s Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina.