Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 12, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Mar. 12. 2021 in 60 seconds:

Jay-Z has released a nationwide awareness campaign through his cannabis brand, MONOGRAM, that focuses on the cannabis law and to amplify the voices of those who have been penalized for the very same thing that venture capitalists are now prospering from.

British American Tobacco said on Thursday it will buy a nearly 20% stake in Canada-based cannabis producer Organigram for about 126 million pounds ($175.81 million) as it diversifies beyond its main tobacco business.



Curaleaf Holdings this week signed a $286 million definitive agreement to acquire London-based medical marijuana company Emmac Life Sciences, giving the Massachusetts-based multistate operator a major foothold in the European cannabis market.

The global cannabis beverage market could reach nearly $3 billion by 2025, according to the San Francisco-based market research and consulting firm Grand View Research.

Lawmakers in Mexico approved a bill this week to legalize recreational marijuana, a milestone for the country, which could become the world’s largest cannabis market.

Morocco’s government this week approved a landmark bill that would legalize nonrecreational uses of marijuana. the move will set the North African kingdom — among the top global producers — on the path of creating a regulated market for an industry.

A Swedish and Greek research team has created an algorithm that enables customized 3D printed cannabidiol (CBD) tablets. Using the scientists’ novel setup, it’s possible to create ‘orodispersible films,’ or melting capsules.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF); Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Jushi Holdings (OTC:JUSHF).