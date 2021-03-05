News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 5, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Mar. 5, 2021:

The US State Department is warning nationals to reconsider travel to Bermuda, Montserrat and Antigua & Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda and Curaçao have been added to the CDC do not travel list Or “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High” designation List.

Jamaica government officials now require all travelers to Jamaica – age 12 and over – to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel.

Grenada says commercial fights from the United Kingdom and hotel properties, including the Sandals Resort, will be reopened in two months.

Baha Mar, the leading resort destination in The Bahamas, reopened this week to guests.

Sandals Resorts International said its expanded Sandals Royal Barbados will premiere on July 1, 2021 with 66 new suites at South Seas Village for a total of 338 rooms, including the brand’s signature Rondoval suites.

Have you tasted Marie Césaire champagne? Guadeloupe born Marie-Ines Romelle is bringing a taste of the French Caribbean to the world of elite beverage in France, adding sugar cane to her sparkler.