Marijuana News Round-Up

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 5, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Mar. 5. 2021 in 60 seconds:

Seth Rogen, star of stoner comedy classics Pineapple Express and This Is The End, announced his new cannabis brand this week. Houseplant will have products available in California stores starting next week.

Has Kamala Harris Flip Flopped On Cannabis Legalization? A Bloomberg Article Bloomberg reported that an aide Harris’s team said her “positions are now the same as Biden’s” which means she is now against legalization.

Bermuda has suffered a set back in their move to legalize cannabis after Senators voted against the bill this week. The Cannabis Licensing Act was rejected by six votes to five in the Upper House, handing a major defeat to the Progressive Labour Party just months after it was re-elected.

Former NBA star, Isiah Thomas’ ISIAH International, LLC says it will invest $3 million into One World Pharma, Inc., a U.S.-based, fully licensed, pure-play hemp and cannabis ingredient producer in Columbia.

The Size of the Global Industrial Hemp Market Will Reach USD 36 Billion by 2026 according to new FnF Research.

Uruguay legalized recreational marijuana in 2013, followed by Canada five years later. Israel and Mexico are now racing to join their ranks.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

The Best gummies with ten milligrams of CBD are: CBD Rose Delights Magical Grapes and Holmes Organics CBD Gummies.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC: TCNNF); TerrAscend Corp. (OTC: TRSSF) and SOL GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CORP (SOLCF).