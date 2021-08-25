By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Weds. Aug. 25, 2021: Two more US cruise lines have instituted a ‘no vax, no cruise’ policy, including if sailing to The Bahamas.

Disney Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean have now joined Norwegian Cruise Lines, MSC, and Carnival in adding the public health measure in light of pushback from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

All passengers would now be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to board the cruise ships.

Royal Caribbean and Disney said they will require proof of vaccination for all customers 12 and older for cruises sailing from the Bahamas between September 3rd until November 1st.

Last Thursday, the Bahamian government enacted an emergency order which would block cruise ships coming into its ports from Florida unless companies provide proof that all passengers on board have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

PASSENGER’S DEATH

The news comes as Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that a passenger died after contracting COVID-19. It is the first reported death since cruises resumed in June in the Caribbean and United States.

According to the cruise liner, the victim was traveling on a Carnival Vista ship that departed from Galveston, Texas, on July 31 for Belize.

The passenger received medical care on the ship and was later evacuated from Belize, the company said, adding that the passenger “almost certainly did not contract” the coronavirus on the ship.

The Belize Tourism Board said after becoming ill, the passenger was allowed to disembark the ship to receive urgent care in the country. The passenger was evacuated back to the United States via air ambulance, the board added.