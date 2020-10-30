News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 30, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Oct. 30, 2020:

The US is warning Americans to exercise caution if travelling to Bermuda due to COVID-19 there.

Canada is warning its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica, The Bahamas, Cuba and Guadeloupe due to COVID-19.

Jamaica, which has almost 9,000 Confirmed COVId-19 cases, will require all visitors to have mandatory travel insurance come mid-next month, no matter if they are already covered with their own travel insurance.

St. Kitts and Nevis will reopen its borders to tourists tomorrow, sat. October 31st. Visitors must complete an entry form at covid19.gov.kn and submit a negative PCR test completed within 72-hours of travel.

JetBlue will begin flying from New York’s JFK Airport to Guyana On Dec. 11th. The flight will leave JFK at 3:40 PM EST and arrive in Guyana at 11.59 PM.

And the four islands in the Caribbean still with no active cases of COVID-19 currently are: The BVI, St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla And Montserrat.