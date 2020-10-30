Marijuana News Now

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 30, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday Oct. 30, 2020:

Mogul rapper Jay-Z has officially created his own marijuana brand named Monogram, which hopes to ‘redefine what cannabis means to consumers today.’ The line will be released by cannabis store Caliva.

The Cannabis Market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 22.2% by the year 2027. The global cannabis market is anticipated to grow owing to increasing usage of cannabis for several medical applications.

Canadian company Tree of Knowledge International Corp., the first and only cannabis stock so far to list on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, JSE, has been suspended six months after it entered the market. Its price has been flat at US$0.01 throughout.

The Dominica parliament this week approved the amendment to the Drugs Prevention Misuse Act which now allows for people over the age of 18 to be in possession of 28 grams of marijuana.

Kentucky tobacco company, Turning Point Brands of Louisville, is investing $15 million in a Los Angeles marijuana vape company that plans to expand its footprint by building out a line of THC-free CBD products.

A Wyoming hemp company is suing the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and police in southern California for allegedly destroying more than $3 million worth of hemp they mistook for marijuana.

BET will launch a new original documentary titled “Smoke: Marijuana + Black America,” on November 18th at 10pm ET/PT. It will be narrated and executive produced by multi-platinum rapper and entrepreneur, Nasir “Nas” Jones.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF), GWPRF and VFF.