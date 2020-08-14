News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 14, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Aug. 14, 2020:

Saint Lucia, Anguilla, St. Kitts & Nevis, Dominica and Montserrat are now among a handful of coronavirus free countries in the world. The only others globally are Greenland, Falklands, Macao and Vatican City.

Over 2,200 new coronavirus cases were reported across more than a dozen Caribbean countries Thursday, as the virus continues to spread in both destinations that have reopened their borders and those that have not.

The death toll also rose in the region on august 13, 2020, with 9 countries reporting nearly 40 new deaths Thursday alone.

The US is warning nationals to avoid all travel to six Caribbean countries including: Belize, Cuba, Guyana, Haiti, French Guiana and the Dominican Republic.

Canada is warning its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Belize.

Thinking of a trip to St. Kitts & Nevis? You will have to wait until October 2020 which is when the government there says it will reopen its border.

St Maarten’s leading all-inclusive resort – Sonesta Ocean Point Resort – is open again to tourists.

DEAL OF THE WEEK – British Airways is offering British travelers return fares from London Gatwick (LGW) to the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda (ANU) from just £379 return between October 2020 and March 2021.