News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 14, 2020: This week, as a tribute to the selection of Kamala Harris as the Democratic vice presidential candidate for the Nov. 2020 election, we spotlight on a protein packed drink that is popular in the homeland of her father. It’s Jamaican Peanut Punch and here’s you can make it easily this weekend according to Grace Foods.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup peanuts

1 cup water

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup white rum, optional

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 can evaporated milk

METHOD

Add peanuts with water to a blender and blend for 1 minute.

Add remaining ingredients and continue blending for three minutes until smooth.

Serve over crushed ice or very cold.

Bon Appetite