News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Aug. 14, 2020: This week, as a tribute to the selection of Kamala Harris as the Democratic vice presidential candidate for the Nov. 2020 election, we spotlight on a protein packed drink that is popular in the homeland of her father. It’s Jamaican Peanut Punch and here’s you can make it easily this weekend according to Grace Foods.
INGREDIENTS
1 cup peanuts
1 cup water
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup white rum, optional
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 can evaporated milk
METHOD
Add peanuts with water to a blender and blend for 1 minute.
Add remaining ingredients and continue blending for three minutes until smooth.
Serve over crushed ice or very cold.
Bon Appetite