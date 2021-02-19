News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 19, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Feb. 19, 2021:

The US Is urging All Nationals not to travel to the Turks & Caicos Islands due to COVID-19.

Country Music Stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have reportedly listed their nearly 20-acre private island in the Bahamas for sale. The asking price is $35 million.

Several Caribbean countries have begun COVID-19 Vaccination campaigns. They include The Dominican Republic, St. Lucia, Barbados and the South American CARICOM nation of Guyana.

Canada may have banned all Mexico and Caribbean Travel but its still warning its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Now you can work from the Beach from two other Caribbean islands. Both Curacao and Montserrat have now launched their own remote work programs for long term stay.

American Airlines will begin flying non-stop to Paramaribo SurinaMe, from Miami, on July 1st.

Barbados Has Extended Its Travel Lockdown until Feb. 28th.

And Jamaica this week surpassed the 20,000 milestone of COVID-19 cases, making it the country with the third largest number of cases in the Caribbean region.