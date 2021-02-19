News Americas, MELBOURNE, Australia, Fri. Feb. 19, 2021: Haitian-roots tennis champion, Naomi Osaka, beat Serena Williams again in their semi-finals match-up to stamp her place in the finals of the 2021 Australian Open.

Now the question is – will she also claim that title as she did the US Open last year.

On Wednesday, the Japan born star Osaka beat Williams 6-3, 6-4. She also beat Williams in the chaotic 2018 US Open final and reached her fourth major title match and stretched her winning streak to 20 matches by claiming the last eight points.

“I don’t know if there’s any little kids out here today, but I was a little kid watching her play,” Osaka, 23, said about Williams, 39, “and just to be on the court playing against her, for me, is a dream.”

She also told a funny story about stopping Williams’ serve and switching from Japanese food to Greek prior to their match.

Osaka will now face 22nd-seeded American Jennifer Brady for the championship tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 20th. Brady beat No. 25 Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Brady lost to Osaka in a three-set thriller in the US Open semifinals in September.

Osaka’s recent wins have included a US Open title in September for her third Grand Slam championship. Now all eyes are on her to see if she can stay on the winning track.

Williams for her part left the press conference in tears after a reporter asked her about retiring.