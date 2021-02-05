News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 5, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Feb. 5, 2021:

A number of Caribbean countries are seeing another spike in covid-19 cases, forcing curfews and locks downs from Barbados to Saint Lucia to Havana.

Jamaica, Puerto Rico, the Turks & Caicos Islands and the Dominican Republic are among Caribbean countries ramping up destination-wide testing capacity to meet the Us’ new covid-19 travel protocols for negative tests on re-entry.

The French government has closed the borders of its Caribbean territories to tourists, cutting cut off travel from all countries on Feb. 3rd.

On the heels of its Caribbean flight ban, Canada has now banned all cruise vessels from Canadian waters until February 28, 2022.

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism estimates Canada’s decision to cancel flights to the region will cost his country $350 million US.

The US State Department Is Warning nationals to avoid all travel to the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Following three deaths tied to the arrival of the UK coronavirus variant in Barbados, the country will require visitors to take COVID-19 rapid antigen tests upon arrival beginning February 3.