Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 5, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Feb. 5. 2021 in 60 seconds:



Oakland native and former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is adding cannabis to his business profile with the launch of his marijuana brand: ‘Diamond-infused’ blunts.

Experts estimate by the year 2025, the industrial hemp market could grow to more than $26 billion. But less than one percent of the people involved in growing and selling legal cannabis are people of color.

Adverse weather and inferior plant strains have been cited for an island wide ganja shortage that could threaten Jamaica’s emerging medicinal marijuana industry.

A ‘Green glove’ Bespoke service is coming from Invest Caribbean and Ritzury Group to help investors interested in investing in Barbados’ new medical marijuana sector.

Three top US Senate Democrats have vowed to work towards the legalization of marijuana this year, including majority leader Chuck Schumer. Sen Schumer, alongside Sen Cory Booker and Sen Ron Wyden this week declared their intention to push forward major cannabis policy reform.

Canada’s Aurora Cannabis has signed a five-year supply agreement with MedReleaf Australia. The deal makes MedReleaf Australia the exclusive supplier of the Canadian producer’s MedReleaf, CanniMed and Aurora brands.

Global pharma company Jazz Pharmaceuticals has reached an agreement to buy U.K.-based GW Pharmaceuticals, one of the largest medical cannabinoid businesses in the world, for $7.2 billion in cash and stock.

“Giggling bread” and “joyfully dancing salad” aren’t the usual dishes on a menu in Thailand, but one eatery is hoping its cannabis-infused cuisine can lure foreign tourists and take the taboo out of the recently legalized leaf.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: ETF Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index (HMMJ), Cronos Group (CRON) and Tilray (TLRY).