News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, May 14, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for May 14, 2021:

Canada is warning against Non Essential Travel to Jamaica due to a nationwide curfew and restrictions put in place to Curb a spike in COVID-19.

India has been added to the St. Kitts & Nevis banned list which includes also nationals from the U.K., Brazil and South Africa. The Ban now runs to June 4, 2021.

The US this week slapped a Do Not Travel advisory on Trinidad and Tobago due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and Deaths There.

Alaska Airlines is set to begin new non-stop service from the West Coast of the United States to Belize later this year. Routes and schedules to Belize will be announced when ticket sales begin in early June.

Get ready for Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic this October.

The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort in St. Croix, USVI is now part of the Wyndham collection of properties and the third on the US territory.

And The Morgan resort in St. Maarten, which is already taking reservations, opens on June 1, 2021.