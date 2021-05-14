Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 14, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, May 14, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Khode LLC., distributor of premium quality, holistic, full spectrum CBD products, has appointed legendary music artist DJ Khaled to its very first board. Also added is Lenny S., Senior Vice President of Roc Nation.

A pair of congressional Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill to federally legalize marijuana, protect banks that service state-legal cannabis business and ensure that military veterans are specifically permitted to use marijuana in compliance with state laws. The Common Sense Cannabis Reform for Veterans, Small Businesses, and Medical Professionals Act is being sponsored by Reps. David Joyce (R-OH) and Don Young (R-AK).

The Antigua and Barbuda government has shelved plans to introduce legislation that would have allowed for the production and cultivation of hemp and marijuana on the island at the same time, with its AG saying it would “be impractical and not workable to have both hemp and marijuana, cannabis being grown in Antigua at the very same time.”

The total U.S. economic impact from marijuana sales in 2021 is expected to reach $92 billion – up more than 30% from last year – and upwards of $160 billion in 2025, according to analysis from the newly published MJBizFactbook.

Flora Growth, a cannabis company growing weed in Colombia, went public on the Nasdaq this week. Flora has a partnership with Paulina Vega, 2014’s Miss Universe and a former Miss Colombia, to sell CBD-infused skin care products.

Foreign Policy.com Cannabis is one of Africa’s fastest-growing sectors, but Zimbabwe is only one of 10 countries that has decriminalized it or made efforts to do so.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

Wondering about the Best CBD for Pain? It’s: Colorado Botanicals JustCBD Leaf Remedies

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Altria Group Inc. (MO), Amyris Inc. (AMRS) and Cronos Group (CRON).