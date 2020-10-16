News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 16, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Oct. 16, 2020:

The Dominican Republic surpassed the milestone 120,000 COVID-19 cases this week while Jamaica also past the 8,000 mark.

Canada is urging all nationals to avoid non-essential travel to the BVI while the CDC has kept the island along with 19 others in the Caribbean at Level 3 or “high Risk” destinations.

On November 1st, The Bahamas will remove the mandatory “VIP” requirement for all visitors, meaning guests will no longer have to stay in place at one hotel for 14 days.

Barbados’ legendary Sandy Lane luxury resort says it will be welcoming back guests beginning on Nov. 1, 2020.

Guyana resumed accepting commercial flights at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport this week, seven months after the airport closed due to COVID-19.

And Curaçao will reopen its borders exclusively to US tri-state residents beginning on on Nov. 7th from Newark Int. Airport, and JFK from Dec. 9th.