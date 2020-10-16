Marijuana News Now

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 16, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday Oct. 16, 2020:

Marley Natural accessories will soon be distributed in Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Europe thanks to Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

US Senator Cory Booker this week pressed Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on marijuana criminalization and war on drugs.

A German patient won a long legal battle against her statutory health-insurance provider involving medical cannabis reimbursement. The Social Court of Berlin and Brandenburg ruled that the health insurer must cover the cost of dronabinol drops for at least one year.

The French government published a long-awaited decree this week detailing how a limited medical cannabis experiment and said participating companies will have to supply free medical cannabis products to patients.

The Mexican Senate will vote on marijuana legalization bill by the end of this month, the chamber’s majority leader said.

Endexx Corporation (EDXC), also known as CBD Unlimited, has received provisional approval for two licenses in Jamaica from the CLA. The retail “Herb House License” allows us to fully open a store in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Nielsen projects that by 2025, hemp-CBD dog food and treats will increase by threefold among current users of non-CBD products and nearly that much among all dog owners.

And three cannabis stock s to look for this week are: NewAge, Inc. (NBEV), Acreage Holdings Floating Subordinate Voting, ACRDF and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)