News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 16, 2020: Many Caribbean countries are reopening to international tourists even as the pandemic threatens a second wave of cases, but governments are putting stringent measures in place to protect their residents. Here’s what you need to know about each Caribbean country’s current entry requirements if deciding to travel there:

Anguilla

Anguilla is not currently open to visitors.The government has extended border closures for passenger movements until October 31st, with a reopening planned for Nov. 1st. But visitors hoping to travel there when the borders reopen must apply for entry using this Visitor Application Form. An electronic travel authorization will be issued to your email address if your application is successful. Anegative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) test that is 3-5 days old must be submitted prior to arrival and health screenings will be done at the airport. US citizens will be required to quarantine for at least 10 days, undergo regular health monitoring, need to obtain a negative PCR COVID-19 test to be released from quarantine.

Persons who fail to provide complete and accurate information on the Visitor Application Form may be subject to a fine of up to $38,400 ECD or face an imprisonment of 6 months, or both.

Antigua & Barbuda

Antigua & Barbuda is open to tourists, including US citizens, but allarriving passengers by air must have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken within 7 days of their flight. This includes transiting passengers. However, children under 12 years of age are not required to present a COVID-19 RT-PCR Negative test to enter the country.

Passengers will also bescreened and temperature checks at airports and other ports of entry following the completion of a Health Declaration Form. Arriving passengers with symptoms of COVID-19 may be isolated as determined by the islands’ health authorities.

All arriving passengers must wear a face mask on disembarkation and in all public areas. Additionally, the wearing of face mask in public spaces is mandatory throughout Antigua and Barbuda and social/physical distancing protocols must be adhered to. US citizens are also required to quarantine for 14 days.

Arriving passengers are asked to register with the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment by providing information here or by calling 1-268-462-2675.

Transiting passengers/Crew members who require an overnight stay will be required to proceed to a hotel or government-designated facility to await departure.

Passengers arriving by sea – private yachts/ferry services – are subject to assessment by Port Health Authorities for signs and symptoms through a series of checks and the completion of a health declaration form on arrival.

If you are tested on arrival and are awaiting results you need to adhere to the instructions of the Quarantine Authority. There is a cost of US$100 for the test. The cost is payable to the Quarantine Authority

Visitors who fail to comply with rules and the on-island curfew will be fined EC$10,000 or face imprisonment for 6 months in prison, or both.

Aruba

Aruba is open to U.S., European and certain Caribbean visitors.

All travelers are required to fill out an Embarkation/Disembarkation card between 72 and four hours prior to travel.

Travelers residing in certain states must take a PCR test within 72 hours before departure and upload the result at least 12 hours prior to their flight departure time for Aruba. The list can be found at http://www.aruba.com/us/traveler-health-requirements

All other U.S. visitors residing in states not on the list have the option of taking the PCR test at their own expense upon arrival at the airport in Aruba or can upload the negative test result from a test taken at within 72 hours at least 12 hours prior to departure.

If they opt for a test upon arrival, they must quarantine at their hotel until the test results are received. All visitors must purchase and pay for the Aruba Travel Insurance within 72 hours prior to departure; they can use their existing medical insurance

Bahamas

The Bahamas will reopen to visitors on November 1st with a mandatory “Vacation in Place” or “VIP” requirement for all, including returning citizens and residents. This meets visitors must stay in place for 14 days at a hotel, private club or rented accommodations (like Airbnb), as well as on a private boat.

A negative COVID-19 PCR Test that is no more than seven days old prior to travel to The Bahamas must be submitted at https://travel.gov.bs/international in order to receive a Bahamas Travel Health Visa, which will be issued shortly after the submission of test results. The only applicants who are not required to provide a COVID-19 test are: Children under the age of 10 and pilots and crew who remain overnight in The Bahamas.

Additionally, a rapid antigen test will be conducted upon arrival, and then again four days after arrival in The Bahamas. The rapid tests are being provided electronically in less than 20 minutes. All visitors who are leaving on “Day Five” of their visit will not be required to take the second test. The cost of the rapid tests on and after arrival will be included in the cost of the visa.

A curfew is, however, still in place from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Barbados

Barbados is open to tourists butU.S. citizens are considered high-risk and must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from an accredited or certified facility / laboratory within 72 hours prior to arrival in order to enter Barbados or they may be denied entry to the country.

All travelers must complete the Online Immigration/Customs form at travelform.gov.bb and submit results 24 hours prior to travel.

Persons from High-Risk countries with a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result will, however, still be quarantined at a designated holding hotel or approved villa at their own expense, or free of charge at a government facility, and will be monitored daily for the onset of symptoms.

Persons travelling from Medium-Risk countries who arrive with a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result will be permitted to leave the airport after clearance by Immigration, Customs and Port Health Officials. They will then be subject to a second COVID-19 PCR Test taken 4-5 days after the last negative test.

Persons from low-risk countries, in order to expedite processing through the airport, are strongly advised to take, and will be allowed to present results of, tests taken up to five days prior to arrival. Travelers without a negative COVID-19 PCR test will be required to take a test upon arrival.

There will also be screening at the airport. Travelers under 5 years of age will not be required to have a COVID-19 PCR test unless they are symptomatic or any member of the travel party has a positive test result.

For more information, and to see a list of high-risk, medium-risk, low-risk and very low-risk countries see here Masks must be worn while at the airport in Barbados.

Persons who have been ordered to self-quarantine in their homes but fail to do so are guilty of an offence under the Health Services (Communicable and Notifiable Diseases) Regulations. Failure to comply may result in the offender being placed in mandatory quarantine at a health facility. Disobeying can also result in a maximum fine of B$5,000, or imprisonment of up to 12 months or both.

Belize

Belize has now reopened to international travel, but visitors will have a negative result submitted when they arrive in Belize or will be tested upon arrival.

Visitors will also need to have downloaded the Belize Health App at least three days before boarding a fight, which can be used for contact tracing and reporting health symptoms. If the results are positive on arrival, travelers will have to be quarantined at their own expense.

Touching down in Belize, passengers will walk through thermal scanners where they must have a temperature under 100 degrees Fahrenheit and verify their information on the app. Masks are required to be worn at all times through Belize’s Philip Goldson International Airport.

Bermuda

Bermuda is open to tourists including U.S. citizens but all travelers must complete the Bermuda travel authorization online and pay a $75 fee is required, which includes the cost of the PCR COVID-19 testing in Bermuda.

The Travel Authorization can be found on this link.

A visitor must also take a certified PCR COVID-19 test, ideally within 72 hours of departure, but no more than seven days, and obtain a negative result. This applies to adults and children aged 10 and up. Children who are 9 years old and younger are exempt and are subject to their adult travel companion’s quarantine.

Visitors must present a copy of the pre-departure PCR COVID-19 negative test result to health officers on request and a copy of the Travel Authorization form.

Travelers arriving at the airport will undergo a mandatory non-contact temperature check.

Residents and visitors will undergo PCR COVID-19 testing at the L.F. Wade International Airport and quarantine at home or in their room at their accommodation until results are ready (turnaround time is approximately 24 hours in most cases, though results may take longer depending on arrival time). This applies to adults and children ages 10 and up.

Bermuda also has a mandatory face mask policy in place.

Anyone who becomes COVID-19 positive, or whom health authorities believe could be positive, will be fitted with an Aqua electronic bracelet to assist with isolation/quarantine. The Government of Bermuda will slap a $25,000 fine and/or six months’ imprisonment for non-compliance of the requirement to quarantine while travelers wait for the results of the mandatory arrival COVID-19 test.

British Virgin Islands

The BVI is currently closed to tourist until Dec. 1st. However, anyoneinterested in returning to the BVI is required to register through an online portal.

Health screenings will be done for those approved to re-enter at airports and other ports of entry and all will be subjected to mandatory quarantine for at least 14 days. There is a charge of $3,500 for security if quarantine is requested at a private property and all qualified persons will be charged $2,500 per person for government quarantine accommodation, 24-hour security and meals.

A curfew on island is in place from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily and a mandatory mask order.

Persons who are found to be breaking the curfew or failing to wear a face mask or social distance could be issued a fine on the spot – $100 for individuals.

Cayman Islands

All airports in the Cayman Islands reopened to international travel on October 1, 2020.

Arriving travelers are subject to a 14-day quarantine period and they will also be screened at airports.

Travelers will be tested for COVID-19 on the 15th day, with results usually delivered the following day. They are required to remain in isolation until their results are returned and must receive a negative test result before they will be allowed to leave the facility.

Find more information regarding quarantine policies on the Cayman Islands COVID-19 website.

Curacao

Prior to arrival, all visitors must present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of traveling. To streamline the entry process, visitors will complete a Digital Immigration Card at dicardcuracao.com, upload their negative results to the portal, and fill out a Passenger Locator Card (PLC) online within 48 hours prior to departure. In addition, residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut must present a valid state-issued ID as proof of residence.

For more information on entry conditions and travel updates, visit www.curacao.com.

Cuba

Cuba has reopened to tourists in Cayo Largo Del Sur, Cayo Coco, Cayo Guillermo, Cayo Santa María and Cayo Cruz and will be testing all visitors for COVID-19.

After the test is taken, the traveler will quarantine at their hotel for a maximum for 24 hours for test results. If the test is negative, the traveler can enjoy their vacation.

The test upon arrival is free for all tourists.

Cuba has also proactively also implemented contact-tracing and testing along with COVID-19 precautionary measures recommended by the WTO.

Face masks are currently mandatory.



Dominica

Dominica is open to tourists and has introduced a Safe in Nature Commitment that safeguards both the residents and visitors through managed experiences.

All travelers must: submit a health questionnaire online at least 24 hours prior to arrival at http://domcovid19.dominica.gov.dm/ and a negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) test that is taken 24-72 hours prior to arrival.

All travelers will also be required to undertake a Rapid Diagnostic Test upon arrival. If a traveler exhibits high temperature, high risk alert from questionnaire or positive rapid test: travelers will be taken to a secondary screening area for a PCR test and then placed in mandatory quarantine at a government approved facility or a government certified hotel at the traveler’s expense while awaiting results. If the test result is positive, traveler may be quarantined until released by an authorized health professional.

If a traveler exhibits high temperature, high risk alert from questionnaire or positive rapid test: travelers will be taken to a secondary screening area for a PCR test and then placed in mandatory quarantine at a government approved facility or a government certified hotel at the traveler’s expense while awaiting results. If the test result is positive, traveler may be quarantined until released by an authorized health professional.

Travelers are required to wear a face mask at all times during the arrival process up to and including departure from the airport.



Anyone who fails to adhere to a mandatory quarantine order are subject to a penalty of EC $5,000 or six months imprisonment. All arrivals to Dominica who provide false information on the health questionnaire are subject to a penalty of EC $1,000 or three months imprisonment.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is open to tourists despite being the epicenter of the virus in the region.

As part of the immigration and customs forms provided by the airline or by Dominican authorities, passengers will be required to fill out and submit a Traveler’s Health Affidavit. Through this form, passengers declare they have not felt any COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 72 hours and provide contact details for the next 30 days.

Prior to departure, travelers should confirm with their airline provider and airport of origin regarding any testing or other related requirements for inbound flights to the Dominican Republic, or necessary requirements needed upon arrival in their country of origin.

Travelers do not need to provide a negative PCR or COVID-19 test upon arrival.

COVID-19 rapid tests will be performed on randomly selected travelers upon arrival.

Instead, airports and other ports of entry will administer a quick, aleatory breath test to between 3% and 10% of passengers, and all those who present symptoms, upon arrival.

All passengers will also need to perform a temperature check.

All international tourists arriving on commercial flights and visiting a hotel will be granted during the check-in process a temporary, free travel assistance plan that provides coverage for emergencies in the event of an infection or exposure to COVID-19 while in-country. The coverage includes medical attention by specialists, medical transfers, transfer of a relative, penalty for airfare changes, lodging for prolonged stays and more. This insurance will be provided at no cost to visitors arriving on or before December 31, 2020 and will be 100% paid for by the Dominican government. In order to obtain coverage of the assistance plan the tourist must enter the country exclusively by air and only applies for guests staying at a hotel.

Passengers who present symptoms or whose test results are positive will be isolated and attended at authorized locations.

French Guiana

French Guiana is closed to foreigners with only French nationals and residents permitted entry.

Haiti

Haiti is open.

Airlines are distributing a health declaration form to all passengers who must complete the form, present it to immigration authorities upon arrival and then retain the form while in Haiti.

Temperature screenings are mandatory upon arrival; visitors must provide local address while in Haiti; mask-wearing in public is required, and social gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Grenada

Grenada is now officially open and welcoming tourists from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe, among other source markets. Visitors must complete, sign and submit a Health Declaration Form, and download Grenada’s Ronatrac Mobile App and register as an incoming traveller and agree to the requirements pertaining to their country of origin, such as quarantining and testing

U.S. citizens who arrive via pleasure craft are required to submit to COVID testing and possible quarantine.

Any costs related to traveling to Grenada — flights, potential quarantine reservation, costs of testing — must be paid for by the visitor

All non-nationals must have travel insurance that covers coronavirus-related incidents, such as treatment and isolation — or must declare that they will bear those costs

Any possible quarantine accommodation must be approved by the Ministry of Health and paid for by the tourist.

Failure to uphold any part of this agreement may prevent the tourist from entering the country, or they may be subjected to hefty fines for violations after arrival. For example, failure to download and adhere to the requirements of the app will face a fine of $1,000, or one year in prison.

A completed International Travel Certificate must be presented prior to boarding and to Immigration upon arrival or when transiting French Guiana. The certificate must be obtained before departure via the French consular offices abroad or online at https://www.interieur.gouv.fr.

2. Passengers must go through a medical examination upon arrival and are subject to quarantine for a period of 14 days.

– This does not apply to healthcare professionals related to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

International restrictions:

Most international flights remain suspended. Travellers entering French Guiana through Cayenne’s Felix Eboue Airport (CAY) will be required to complete an International Travel Certificate and undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Internal restrictions:

A curfew between 23.00 and 05.00 remains in place. Saint-Georges de l’Oyapock commune is on lockdown. Shops are allowed to reopen, with a limited number of customers to ensure social distancing. Restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms are closed until further notice. The use of face masks is mandatory on public transport. Gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited. However, funerals can be attended by a maximum of 20 people.

Guadeloupe

Guadeloupe is open to most tourists except Americans.

Guyana

Effective October 12, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) reopened its borders to international travelers.

All travelers must complete this passenger information form and a negative COVID-19 PCR test that is valid within seven days prior to arrival in Guyana.

Travelers who provide a negative test result dated within 48-72 hours of arrival can avoid additional testing upon arrival.

If test results are more than 72 hours old upon entering Guyana, the traveler must be tested at the airport at their own expense of GYD $25,000 per person.

Once tested at the airport, travelers must wait at the airport or at a government-approved facility until a negative test result is confirmed; test results are generally available within 24 hours.

If the traveler tests positive, the Government of Guyana will require the traveler to quarantine for 14 days.

A nationwide curfew is in place from 9:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m.

Jamaica

Jamaica on Oct. 10th announced revised measures for international travelers visiting the island. These new processes make the required online Travel Authorization application more seamless for visitors while still maintaining stringent health protocols. The Ministry of Health and Wellness has also expanded acceptable testing categories allowing travelers to choose between presenting a negative COVID-19 Antigen test, or a negative PCR test. Testing must be performed by an accredited lab and results must be presented to the air carrier prior to boarding a flight to Jamaica as well as upon arrival.

This process replaces the prior requirement for travelers to upload COVID-19 test results as part of the Travel Authorization process. Current high-risk areas include the US, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Panama.

Tests results should be no more than ten (10) days old, measured from the day the sample was taken to the day of arrival in Jamaica. Tests must be performed at a lab accredited by national health authorities such as the World Health Organization, the Food & Drug Administration or the Pan American Health Organization. Only swab COVID-19 PCR or Antigen tests are acceptable.

All visitors will still be screened upon arrival in Jamaica via thermal temperature checks, symptom observation and a brief interview with a Health Officer. Business travelers will receive a swab test at the airport, and must remain in quarantine until results are available.

The current process will be in effect through October 31st. In addition to the revised entry measures, travelers are now able to visit COVID-compliant attractions located inside and outside of the Resilient Corridors, using transportation licensed under the Tourist Board Act. The new measures also allow visitors to stay in multiple accommodation options within the Resilient Corridors, enabling travelers to explore more of Jamaica.

For more information on the Travel Authorization, visit www.visitjamaica.com/travelauthorization.

Martinique

Martinique is not open to Americans at this time but to other tourists.

Anegative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) is required for entry, and it must be valid 72 hours before their departure. Travelers must also present a sworn statement that they have no symptoms and that they are not aware of having been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the 14 days preceding the flight.

On arrival, travelers will undergo a temperature check and health assessment and follow a mask policy.

Failure to wear a mask may result in a fine of 135 euros. Travel is prohibited between islands of the French West Indies – except St. Barthelemy – unless it is based on an overriding personal or family reason, an emergency health reason or a professional reason that cannot be postponed. These new conditions do not apply to passengers in transit to and from Paris.

Montserrat

Montserrat is not open to tourists at this time.

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is open to tourists but travellers from EU countries, China, Iran, Brazil, the UK and Ireland are not being admitted.

All travelers must fill out the Travel Declaration Form before traveling to Puerto Rico and present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test no older than 72 hours from when test was performed until arriving in Puerto Rico.

Failure to present proof of a negative test will result in a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine.

All visitors must follow COVID-19 health requirements while in Puerto Rico including: wearing a face mask in all public areas is mandatory in Puerto Rico and following the curfew from 10:00 pm until 5:00 am

Saint Kitts & Nevis

Saint Kitts and Nevis is not open to tourists at this time but will reopen on October 31st.

A negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) test, done 72 hours before travel, will be required for entry.

Other health screening will be conducted at airports and other ports of entry.

Visitors, including Americans, will be subjected to a mandatory quarantine period of not less than 14 days at a government designated quarantine site, and may be refused entry. The cost of accommodation for fourteen days is US$500, minus meals and essentials and laundry service.

Masks must be worn at all times. A ticket with a minimum fine of 500 dollars will be given to persons in breach of the public safety regulation. Those who refuse the ticket or do not pay the penalty within 10 days of receiving it will be summoned to court and will be liable to a fine of up to EC $5,000 or a term of up to 6 months’ imprisonment.

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia is open to tourists, including US visitors. However,all persons entering Saint Lucia must complete a Pre-Arrival Travel Registration Form that can be accessed at stlucia.org/covid-19 to ensure efficient and expedited processing on arrival.

Print and travel with a copy of your registration form. All arriving passengers including travelers must have a negative result from a PCR test no more than 7 days before arriving in Saint Lucia and screenings will also be conducted at airports and other ports of entries, including temperature checks.

Visitors must use face masks at all times and practice physical distancing.

All symptomatic passengers to be isolated and tested. If test result is positive for COVID-19 the passenger will be transferred to the Respiratory Hospital for treatment and care at their cost.

Saint Martin

French Saint Martin is open to tourists but not to Americans. To travel to the island, travelers must write to the French-Saint Martin authorities directly at covid19pref@saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr for more information.

A negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) is also required for entry and arriving passengers must carry out a PCR test 72 hours before their departure.

Passengers who test positive for COVID-19 cannot fly there.

Travelers must also present a sworn statement that they have no symptoms and that they are not aware of having been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the 14 days preceding the flight.

Wearing a mask is mandatory in closed public places. Failure to wear a mask may result in a fine of 135 euros.

Saint Barths

Saint Barths is back in business, open to all tourists including Americans. A negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) test, done 72 hours before travel, is required for entry and passengers who test positive for COVID-19 cannot fly.

Travelers must also present a sworn statement that they have no symptoms and that they are not aware of having been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the 14 days preceding the flight.

Additional health screening procedures will be done at airports and other ports of entry and travelers are required to wear a face mask when entering the airport. Failure to wear a mask may result in a fine of 135 euros.

If you are staying on the island for more than 7 days, you will be required to take a second COVID-19 test on Day 7 during your stay. The cost is 135 euros.

For details of the new modalities of entry to St. Barthelemy click here.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is open to tourists including Americans. However, travelers will have to complete the Pre-Arrival Form available here at gov.vc.

All passengers arriving from the United States of America, including those transiting through another country to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, must arrive with a negative result of a COVID-19 test done no more than five (5) days before arrival and with a fully paid reservation.

They will be retested for COVID-19 on arrival and submit to and complete a mandatory quarantine for 5 days in a Tourism Authority/Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment (TA/ MOHWE) approved transition/quarantine hotel for 5 nights at their cost. All travelers will be required to monitor their temperatures for the next 14 days and report any elevations to the local health authority.

Visitors will need to be re-tested for COVID-19 between day 4 and day 5 of quarantine. Travelers from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia are required to arrive with a negative COVID-19 result and may need to quarantine for 48-72 hours.

However, travelers who have been present in Barbados for more than 14 days are not required to arrive with a negative COVID-19 result but may be tested on arrival in SVG at the discretion of the Port Health Officer.

A person will be fined EC$2,000 each time for breaching a quarantine order and could also face 6 months in jail.

Sint Maarten

Sint Maarten is open to visitors except Americans. A negative PCR test performed within 120 hours prior to departure to Sint Maarten is required for all travelers originating from a country that is categorized as high or moderate risk.

An online health authorization application must be filled and approved before your travel : https://stmaartenehas.com/

The PCR test is not mandatory for children under the age of 10.

For more information and up to date travel regulations, visit Sint Maarten Government’s official website https://stmaartenehas.com/

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago is currently closed to international travel.

Turks and Caicos

Turks & Caicos is open to all visitors but international travelers will be required to obtain certification using TCI Assured, an online portal at www.turksandcaicostourism.com.

The portal will require travelers to submit the following information: a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within five days of travel; proof of medical/travel insurance that covers medical evacuation, costs related to quarantine, ambulance care or care at a local hospital; and a completed online health screening questionnaire.

Once uploaded, the documents will be verified and a TCI Assured certification issued.

The TCI Assured travel authorization must be presented at time of check-in.

Suriname

Suriname’s borders are only open for direct passenger traffic from the Netherlands. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs may grant exceptions on a case by case basis for other emergency travel to Suriname. U.S. citizens should contact the nearest Embassy or Consulate of Suriname for more information.

A negative COVID-19 test (PCR and/or serology) is required for entry and health screening procedures are in place at airports and other ports of entry.

U.S. citizens may be required to quarantine at a government facility for 10 days.

Violators of Suriname’s COVID-19 prevention measures may be fined up to 10,000 SRD. Repeat violators may be sentenced to up to 6 months imprisonment.

USVI

The USVI has reopened to tourists with new COVID-19 containment measures that prospective visitors will need to consider prior to planning a trip to the USVI.

All travelers aged five years or older must apply for entry through the USVI Travel Screening Portal within five days of traveling. COVID-19 test results will also need to be submitted through the portal, which will then issue a travel certification. Those who are traveling within 24 hours will need to complete the form manually and provide a paper copy upon arrival.

All travelers aged five years or older must provide proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 antigen (molecular/PCR/rapid) test taken within five days of departure or provide positive results of a COVID-19 antibody test taken within the four months prior to travel. Travelers are required to produce both their original test results and the travel certificate processed through the online portal.

Travelers unable to produce the required test results and certificate are required to undergo a mandatory self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their stay, whichever is shorter, or until they’re able to obtain the required test results following their arrival in the territory.

Persons ordered to self-quarantine must proceed directly from the airport or seaport to a designated quarantine location and are personally responsible for all associated costs, covering transportation, lodging, food, medical care, etc.

All passengers arriving in the USVI are required to wear a mask or other appropriate face covering (which covers both the nose and mouth) upon disembarkation. Failure to do so results in a fine. The only exemptions are children under the age of two, persons who cannot remove their mask without assistance and those with acute respiratory impediments.

All travelers arriving into any USVI port are subject to certain health-screening procedures upon arrival. After disembarking, passengers are escorted directly to a Virgin Islands Port Authority temperature checkpoint, where everyone will have their temperatures taken.

Travelers who have received a Travel Certification from the USVI Travel Screening Portal will need to present it (digitally or printed) to the screening agent.

Travelers who did not receive a Travel Certification through the portal will be required to manually complete a COVID-19 Traveller Screening Questionnaire.

Passengers whose temperature reading is below 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit and who answer “NO” to all questions on the USVI Travel Screening Tool will be permitted to proceed freely into the Territory.

Passengers with temperature readings above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will be escorted by the Virgin Islands Department of Health and/or the Virgin Islands National Guard for isolation purposes and further testing,

Travelers who consistently display a temperature of over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit and/or who have answered “YES” to any of the screening questions will be ordered to self-quarantine at a designated location, per USVI Department of Health regulations.

For more information, visit visitusvi.com.