Caribbean Travel News Round-Up

Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Oct. 2, 2020:

The CDC has slapped a Level 3 or “COVID Risk IS HIGH” assessment on 22 Caribbean countries including its territories, puerto rico and the USVI.

The French and Dutch Caribbean territories are seeing a spike in covid-19 cases with Guadeloupe reporting a high single day total of over 1,000 this week.

The COVID-19 Free Caribbean nations currently are Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, St. Lucia, Montserrat and Anguilla.

Grenada is now officially open and welcoming tourists from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe, among other source markets.



Belize’s Philip Goldson International Airport, shuttered since March, reopened officially to international travelers on Oct. 1st.

The Caribbean country of Antigua and Barbuda has also jumped on the work from the beach plan with the launch of its Nomad Digital Residence Program, that allows persons to work safely and with ease from the twin-island paradise for as long as two years.

St. Kitts & Nevis Will once again welcome visitors to its shores beginning October 31, 2020.

And so much for carnival in Trinidad and Tobago next year. The government has already announced the 2021 Carnival will be canned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.