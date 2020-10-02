Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 2, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday Oct. 2, 2020:

Researchers at the University of South Carolina believe the most potent chemical found in cannabis, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), could be effective in treating some potentially lethal COVID-19 complications.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week signed a bill (AB 1525) in To law that removes state penalties against banks that work with cannabis clients.

As it seeks to ease public concerns, the Netherlands is evaluating applications to grow marijuana under a pilot program to permit limited cultivation and sales of adult-use cannabis.

The US Congress signed off this week on a stop-gap budget bill that includes a delay on the requirement that all states, tribes and territories comply with hemp rules laid out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A deal struck between Jamaican Lasco Manufacturing Limited and American company United Cannabis Corporation, UCANN, for the production of cannabis-infused water and other medicinals has been placed on hold.

One of the latest Latin American countries to legalize low-THC cannabis, Ecuador, is looking to hemp grain as a cheaper alternative to corn for its large shrimp industry.

Marijuana Company of America Inc. has recently launched two new subsidiaries – MR Hemp Brazil and MR Hemp Uruguay – to bring for the first time the Company’s hemp-based hempSMART™ premium quality product line to the South American markets.

Get ready for Summit 10, a lemonade iced tea containing 10mg of THC, the third addition to The Valens Company and A1’s line of cannabis-infused beverages.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: TLRY – Tilray, Inc; Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) and Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., CURLF.