News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 23, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Oct. 23, 2020:

The US is Warning Americans To Reconsider Travel To Dominica And The Cayman Islands.

A new Caribbean Travelers Health Assurance stamp is set to debut across the region on Nov. 5th along with a Caribbean Traveler’s Health Mobile App to help visitors keep better track of approved hotels and country protocols.

The Cayman Islands Has Become The Latest Caribbean Country To Launch a Remote Work from the Beach Program, rolling out its Global Citizen Concierge Program on Oct. 21st. It allows qualified applicants to live in CI for up to two years.

St. Kitts and Nevis will reopen its borders to tourists on October 31st. Visitors must complete an entry form at covid19.gov.kn and submit a negative PCR test completed within 72-hours of travel.

Belize no longer needs an application to enter and visitors who arrive with a negative PCR test or test negative at the airport, will no longer need to quarantine for 10 days.

And the four islands in the Caribbean with no active cases of COVID-19 currently are: The BVI, St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla And Montserrat.