Marijuana News Now

Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday Oct. 23, 2020:

Ex-NBA great, Shawn Kemp, is set to open Seattle’s first Black-owned cannabis dispensary.

Actress Kristen Bell has launched a line of CBD skin care products. Bell’s Happy Dance topicals brand has released the hemp body butter, coconut melt and bath bomb.

US voters will decide next month whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the states of Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota.

A new study has shown that one of the non-psychoactive cannabinoids in cannabis – CBD – reduces lung damage induced by cytokine storms caused by COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has signed off on hemp plans for six additional states and three Indian tribes this month, with a new batch of approvals coming out today, Oct. 23rd.

Guyana’s new government says it will soon begin consultation nationally on the decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana in the oil rich CARICOM nation.

Leafly has named Vanilla Frosting as the best marijuana strain of the 2020 harvest.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Alternative Harvest ETF, (MJ), Constellation Brands (STZ) and Gw Pharma ADR (GWPH).