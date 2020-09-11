News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 11, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Sept. 11, 2020:

Canada today issued advised nationals to avoid non-essential travel to The Bahamas until further notice.

The US this week urged nationals to reconsider travel to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to COVID-19 even though the island has only 62 cases and just 4 active ones.

St. Lucia is no longer COVID-19 free after registering a new case this week.

As of Sept. 1, all travelers to the Bahamas must apply for and obtain an Approved Bahamas Health Visa. Apply at travel.gov.bs

The Dominican Republic this week surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and is now past 1,900 deaths.

Jamaica has continued to see a spike in COVID-19 cases, passing 3,400 this week as deaths from the virus on island reached 36.

United Airlines has announced long-term elimination of change fees to include the Caribbean.

Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla Are now the only COVID-19 Free islands in the Caribbean.